BTC chief launches key infrastructure & agriculture initiatives

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 27: In a major step towards enhancing connectivity and driving development in the Bodoland Territorial Region, BTC chief Pramod Boro laid the foundation stone for the construction of an approach road linking NH-127E to the Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) at Dolbari, Baksa on Wednesday. This project aims to enhance infrastructure, improve accessibility, and create new opportunities for the people of Baksa district. 

Addressing the gathering, BTC chief Boro highlighted the transformative potential of the project, stating, “This initiative reflects our commitment to building robust infrastructure and ensuring that development reaches every corner of Baksa. By improving connectivity, we are paving the way for a prosperous and progressive future for the BTR.” Once completed, the road will provide seamless access to EMRS Dolbari and strengthen regional growth by connecting key transportation routes. 

The programme was attended by several dignitaries, including the Speaker of the Bodoland Territorial Council Legislative Assembly (BTCLA) Kati Ram Boro, MLA Bhupen Boro, and other officials. 

During his visit, Pramod Boro participated in a ceremonial distribution of potato seed tubers at Dolbari village. This initiative connects local farmers with Barama Cold Storage, enhancing the agricultural supply chain and ensuring efficient storage and distribution. 

Modern farming equipment, including tractors and other implements, was also distributed under the Bodoland Pig Mission, a flagship program aimed at promoting sustainable agriculture and improving productivity in both crop and livestock sectors. 

Speaking on the occasion, BTC chief Boro remarked, “Our farmers are the backbone of our economy. By equipping them with high-quality potato seeds and advanced machinery, we aim to empower them with the resources needed for success. These initiatives will not only boost productivity but also establish a robust supply chain that benefits farmers and consumers alike.” 

The Speaker of BTCLA, Kati Ram Boro, and BTC Executive Member Rakesh Brahma accompanied BTC CEM at Dolbari village. 

Earlier in the day, BTC chief Boro visited the Barama Cold Storage Facility at Kadamtol to inspect its readiness to serve the farming community. Built with a capacity of 7,500 MT, the cold storage was constructed by the Agriculture Engineering Wing of BTC, Kokrajhar, and completed on June 30, 2021. The facility is currently undergoing repairs to ensure optimal functionality. 

Arunachal Guv urges people to donate blood

The Hills Times -
