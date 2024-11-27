Foundation stone laid for approach road to EMRS in Baksa

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 27: Pramod Boro, Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), laid the foundation stone for a new approach road connecting NH-127E to the Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) in Dalbari, Baksa, the CEM announced on Wednesday.

This project is set to enhance connectivity and open up new opportunities for the local community.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Boro stated, “Today, we laid the foundation stone for the construction of the approach road from NH-127E to EMRS, Dalbari, Baksa. This vital project aims to enhance connectivity and create new opportunities for the people of Baksa.”

Together, we are paving the way for a future of progress and connectivity in the BTR!



Today, we laid the foundation stone for the construction of the approach road from NH-127E to EMRS, Dalbari, Baksa. This vital project aims to enhance connectivity and create new opportunities… pic.twitter.com/zQFhSJ3gq0 — Pramod Boro (@PramodBoroBTR) November 27, 2024

Joining the ceremony were BTCLA Speaker Kati Ram Baro and MLA Bhupen Boro, who emphasized the significance of the project in improving infrastructure and access to education in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

CEM Pramod Boro also highlighted that this initiative is part of a broader effort to drive development and connectivity across BTR, ensuring progress reaches every corner of the region.

Meanwhile, the road is expected to facilitate easier access for students and residents, contributing to the socio-economic growth of Baksa.

This project highlighted the BTC’s dedication to strengthen regional development and improving essential infrastructure for the benefit of its people.

“I was joined by Hon’ble BTCLA Speaker, Sjt. Kati Ram Baro, and Hon’ble MLA, Sjt. Bhupen Boro”, he added.