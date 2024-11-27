26 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
type here...

Foundation stone laid for approach road to EMRS in Baksa

This project is set to enhance connectivity and open up new opportunities for the local community.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 27: Pramod Boro, Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), laid the foundation stone for a new approach road connecting NH-127E to the Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) in Dalbari, Baksa, the CEM announced on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

This project is set to enhance connectivity and open up new opportunities for the local community.

Related Posts:

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Boro stated, “Today, we laid the foundation stone for the construction of the approach road from NH-127E to EMRS, Dalbari, Baksa. This vital project aims to enhance connectivity and create new opportunities for the people of Baksa.”

Joining the ceremony were BTCLA Speaker Kati Ram Baro and MLA Bhupen Boro, who emphasized the significance of the project in improving infrastructure and access to education in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

CEM Pramod Boro also highlighted that this initiative is part of a broader effort to drive development and connectivity across BTR, ensuring progress reaches every corner of the region.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, the road is expected to facilitate easier access for students and residents, contributing to the socio-economic growth of Baksa.

This project highlighted the BTC’s dedication to strengthen regional development and improving essential infrastructure for the benefit of its people.

“I was joined by Hon’ble BTCLA Speaker, Sjt. Kati Ram Baro, and Hon’ble MLA, Sjt. Bhupen Boro”, he added.

Ananya Panday’s Dapper Style File is a New Definition of Modern Chic
Ananya Panday’s Dapper Style File is a New Definition of Modern Chic
7 Instagram-Worthy Winter Destinations In Arunachal Pradesh
7 Instagram-Worthy Winter Destinations In Arunachal Pradesh
10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December
10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December
7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom
7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom
10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan
10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

BTC CEM launches potato seed distribution, boosts agri support

The Hills Times -
Ananya Panday’s Dapper Style File is a New Definition of Modern Chic 7 Instagram-Worthy Winter Destinations In Arunachal Pradesh 10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December 7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom 10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan