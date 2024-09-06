BTC EM Pramod Boro drives for educational excellence in Udalguri

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 5: Inspired by the vision of BTC chief Pramod Boro, BTC EM for Information and Public Relations and PHE, Dr Nilut Swargiary, is actively working to elevate the educational standards in Udalguri district.

As part of this initiative, Dr Swargiary laid the foundation stones for key infrastructure projects on Wednesday, including the Kalaguru Junior College in Orang and a new three-story building at Rowta Degree College, Rowta Chariali. These projects aim to enhance educational facilities and provide improved learning environments for students.

He also participated in the 6th Freshmen Social Meet 2024 at Rowta Degree College, where he stressed the importance of discipline, punctuality, and a love for reading, noting that these habits are crucial for academic success and personal growth.

Dr Swargiary attended a felicitation program organised by the Kat Puri Village Organisation, where he commended students for their excellent HS and HSLC results and encouraged them to continue striving for excellence.

Additionally, Dr Swargiary has launched a 10-day free coaching program for young job aspirants targeting grade III and grade IV positions in state and central government. This program, running from September 1 to 10 at JB Hagjer Memorial High School, Rowta, aims to prepare candidates for future opportunities.

These infrastructure and coaching initiatives are part of BTC chief Pramod Boro’s broader vision to uplift educational standards and create more opportunities for youth in BTR.