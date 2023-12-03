BTR CEM inaugurates road in Gossaigaon

HT Correspondent
GOSSAIGAON, Dec 2: Chief executive member of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Pramod Boro on
Tuesday inaugurated a road at Howriapet in Gossaigaon in the presence of Jiran Basumatary, MLA 28
Gossaigaon LAC.
In a bid to woo voters before the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL)
has started different strategies in and around BTR by implementing and launching different
developmental schemes.
Inaugurating the road, Boro asserted that large numbers of workers from BPF are joining UPPL
nowadays after seeing the developmental works implemented by his party BTC. The joining of workers
from UPPL to BPF is baseless and fake. People have understood Hangrama Mahilary’s divisive policy and
hence everyone is coming to UPPL.
The road starts from Hasrawbari to Bhurichatam via Howriapet Bazar including RCC bridge. The road was
constructed at a cost of Rs. 1 crore and another road from Khoksaguri to Jaraguri was constructed at a
cost of 3.8 crore.
CEM Boro also attended an alumni meet at the Jaraguri HS School as a chief guest. He unveiled the
foundation stone of the newly constructed building of the school on the occasion.
Addressing the alumni meet, Boro gave a valuable speech on the present scenario of education. He said
that 40 knowledge centers will be launched in the BTR for the greater interest of the student community
so as to enable them to develop their learning skills.
