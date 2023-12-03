BTR CEM inaugurates road in Gossaigaon

HT Correspondent

GOSSAIGAON, Dec 2: Chief executive member of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Pramod Boro on

Tuesday inaugurated a road at Howriapet in Gossaigaon in the presence of Jiran Basumatary, MLA 28

Gossaigaon LAC.

In a bid to woo voters before the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL)

has started different strategies in and around BTR by implementing and launching different

developmental schemes.

Inaugurating the road, Boro asserted that large numbers of workers from BPF are joining UPPL

nowadays after seeing the developmental works implemented by his party BTC. The joining of workers

from UPPL to BPF is baseless and fake. People have understood Hangrama Mahilary’s divisive policy and

hence everyone is coming to UPPL.

The road starts from Hasrawbari to Bhurichatam via Howriapet Bazar including RCC bridge. The road was

constructed at a cost of Rs. 1 crore and another road from Khoksaguri to Jaraguri was constructed at a

cost of 3.8 crore.

CEM Boro also attended an alumni meet at the Jaraguri HS School as a chief guest. He unveiled the

foundation stone of the newly constructed building of the school on the occasion.

Addressing the alumni meet, Boro gave a valuable speech on the present scenario of education. He said

that 40 knowledge centers will be launched in the BTR for the greater interest of the student community

so as to enable them to develop their learning skills.