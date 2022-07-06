BTR Development Fellowship Programme Begins In Kokrajhar

CEM Pramod Boro ceremonially inaugurates the orientation programme amidst huge presence of participants

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, July 5: A four-day orientation programme of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) development fellowship programme began from Tuesday at BTCLA auditorium hall, Bodofa Nwgwr in Kokrajhar.

Notably, the BTR development fellowship programme has been making concerted efforts to bring faster and sustainable development in the Bodoland region by adopting a three-pronged strategies- peaceful, green and smart Bodoland, with a goal of improving the quality-of-life dimensions in the region.

Bodoland Territorial Region chief executive member Pramod Boro ceremonially inaugurated the orientation programme by lighting the lamp amidst huge presence of participants, officials which has been emphasising for bringing healthy welfare and sustainable development among the citizens in Bodoland region.

Boro in his speech, said that the BTR Government has initiated several welfare and developmental activities besides launching many mission and visions to make a sustainable development.

“A comprehensive plan to intensify multi sector interventions through convergence and collaboration of schemes, resources and stakeholders is being designed. This multi-sectoral intervention requires significant investment in the region across sectors such as Agriculture and Allied, Health & Nutrition, Education, Skills, Employability, Women and Child Development, Forestry and Livelihoods through farm and non-farm sectors,” he said adding that it is also requires charting out clear impact pathways and strategies.

“In the last eighteen months, BTR Government has been setting up several developmental initiatives. With a vision of a peaceful, green and smart Bodoland for the betterment of the region, I am glad to launch the ‘BTR Development Fellowship Programme’ as an institutional setup that shall accelerate the objective of comprehensive sustainable development of BTR through a three-tier professional support structure at the secretariat, district and block level, adding value at all levels of administration in a well-coordinated and professional manner. This programme is drawing on the experiences of other major national-level initiatives to provide professional support to the Government by engaging Transforming Rural India Foundation (TRIF), a not-for-profit organisation that has anchored several such initiatives with other State Governments, for providing knowledge support and technical guidance throughout the programme duration,” Boro said.

He informed that for realising the goal of a developed Bodoland, a key pathway is to strengthen existing institutional capacities within the administration at BTC, departments, districts as well as at the Block level, so that a more expeditious and efficient programme delivery can be achieved.

Through the Fellowship, qualified and passionate youth would be inducted, who are willing to professionally contribute to the development of the region. It is underpinned by the premise that induction of educated, passionate and experienced professionals, in a time-bound and target-oriented approach, into the Government system, under expert guidance and bureaucratic support has huge potential to facilitate accelerated developmental outcomes to the targeted programmes.

This has been evidenced in prominent initiatives such as the Aspirational District Fellowship of the NITI Aayog, Prime Minister’s Rural Development Fellowship of Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) Government of India (GoI), Kakatiya Governance Fellowship of Telangana Government and Chief Minister’s Fellowships of several states.

Moreover, the programme will provide a meaningful professional opportunity to the educated youths, who aspire to pursue a vocation in the social and development sector, public policy and governance.

In the inaugural programme BTR executive members Ranjit Basumatary, Gautam Das, Reo Reoa Narzihary, Wilson Hasda, Arup Kumar Dey, MCLA Madhab Chetry were also present.