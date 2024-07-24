BTR hosts awareness program to empower cooperative societies

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 23: To empower Cooperative Societies in the Bodo Territorial Region (BTR), an informative training and awareness programme was organised at Gurufela Community Hall in Kokrajhar on Tuesday. The programme focused on the creation of Joint Liability Groups (JLGs), Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), and Pearl Cultivation.

This awareness programme is part of the 100-day action plan initiated by BTC chief Pramod Boro under the Vibrant BTR Mission. The initiative aims to provide training and financial linkage support from NABARD and APEX Bank to interested groups.

Participating in the awareness meeting, executive member of BTC for Cooperation, Ukil Muchahary, reiterated that the government of BTR is committed to supporting registered cooperative societies willing to engage in business ventures. He also announced that this comprehensive awareness campaign would be extended across the entire BTR district, incorporating mechanisms for capacity building, project preparation, and financial linkage.

Around 100 members, representing 80 cooperative societies, attended the meeting. The programme was addressed by CHD Cooperation Jayanta Kherkatary, NABARD DDM Kuntal Purkayastha, and branch manager of Gossaigaon APEX Bank Robin Nath.