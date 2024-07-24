28 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
type here...

BTR hosts awareness program to empower cooperative societies

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 23: To empower Cooperative Societies in the Bodo Territorial Region (BTR), an informative training and awareness programme was organised at Gurufela Community Hall in Kokrajhar on Tuesday. The programme focused on the creation of Joint Liability Groups (JLGs), Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), and Pearl Cultivation.

- Advertisement -

This awareness programme is part of the 100-day action plan initiated by BTC chief Pramod Boro under the Vibrant BTR Mission. The initiative aims to provide training and financial linkage support from NABARD and APEX Bank to interested groups.

Participating in the awareness meeting, executive member of BTC for Cooperation, Ukil Muchahary, reiterated that the government of BTR is committed to supporting registered cooperative societies willing to engage in business ventures. He also announced that this comprehensive awareness campaign would be extended across the entire BTR district, incorporating mechanisms for capacity building, project preparation, and financial linkage.

Around 100 members, representing 80 cooperative societies, attended the meeting. The programme was addressed by CHD Cooperation Jayanta Kherkatary, NABARD DDM Kuntal Purkayastha, and branch manager of Gossaigaon APEX Bank Robin Nath.

Summer Special: Top Tourist Places In Shimla
Summer Special: Top Tourist Places In Shimla
Explore The Best Villages For Tourism In Northeast India
Explore The Best Villages For Tourism In Northeast India
7 Superfoods To Boost Your Stamina
7 Superfoods To Boost Your Stamina
7 Beautiful Indian Birds
7 Beautiful Indian Birds
Flowers Which Bloom Only At Night
Flowers Which Bloom Only At Night
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Athletics coaching camp concludes 

The Hills Times -
Summer Special: Top Tourist Places In Shimla Explore The Best Villages For Tourism In Northeast India 7 Superfoods To Boost Your Stamina 7 Beautiful Indian Birds Flowers Which Bloom Only At Night