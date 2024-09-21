CEM Pramod Boro launches Vibrant BTR Mission in Kokrajhar  

Historic initiative aims for comprehensive development and empowerment

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Sept 20: Stepping forward to usher in comprehensive change, transformation, and development in the Bodoland Territorial Region, Pramod Boro, the chief executive member of the Bodoland Territorial Region, ceremonially launched the Vibrant BTR Mission at the Bodofa Cultural Complex, Chandamari, in Kokrajhar on Friday.

CEM Boro addressed the All BTR Officers’ Conference held under the Vibrant BTR Mission, where officers from all departments representing blocks and districts participated in the event.

Terming the day as historic, CEM Boro said the Vibrant BTR Mission is a brainchild of the BTR government, aimed at the holistic empowerment of the people. He called upon administrators and officials to unite their efforts in fulfilling the vision of a ‘Peaceful, Smart, and Green BTR’, central to the region’s development agenda. Boro underscored the need for enhanced coordination among various departments to ensure the realisation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

“The Vibrant BTR Budget for 2024-25 has been strategically designed to allocate adequate resources to each department of BTC, ensuring that the vision of a developed, progressive BTR becomes a reality,” Boro added.

"We have implemented 37 flagship schemes aimed at enhancing community well-being across all five BTR districts. To boost engagement, complaint boxes will be set up in every circle and block office. The mission begins today, and we look forward to celebrating the International Day of Peace tomorrow with the Governor. Together, let's build a vibrant future for the Bodoland Territorial Region," he added.

During the conference, the framework of the Vibrant BTR Mission was laid out and explained in detail. Departments such as Education, Health, Agriculture, and Women & Child Development showcased their progress on departmental schemes, including central, state, and BTC-specific initiatives in line with the 100-Day Targets. A calendar for conducting district-level review meetings was also presented during the conference.

Earlier, BTC principal secretary Akash Deep, in his introductory remarks, stressed the combined effort of all the officials of all departments to make the BTR a progressive region. He further said, “The Vibrant BTR Mission envisions comprehensive transformation and development in the Bodoland region by creating a robust framework for strengthening and monitoring grassroots governance.”

The program was graced by the presence of several key dignitaries, including BTC MCLA and political secretary to the CEM Madhav Chandra Chetry, former MLA Chandi Basumatary, deputy commissioner of Kokrajhar Masanda Pertin, along with secretaries of BTC, CHDs, and other district-level officers of all departments.

