Burmese supari worth Rs 5 lakh seized in Bokajan

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Dec 21: The police in Karbi Anglong recovered illegal dry areca nut from Myanmar, known as Burmese Supari from a truck on Wednesday here in Bokajan.

A truck, bearing registration number AS 25 EC 2165, which was coming from Dimapur, was intercepted during a routine check at Dillai Gate under Dillai Police Station in Karbi Anglong and upon searching, the police recovered 50 quintals of Burmese Supari.

The contraband is worth Rs 5 lakh in the market.

In this connection two have been arrested, identified as Sadam Hussain and Rubul Amin, both are residents of Morigaon district in Assam.

In October this year, the police in Karbi Anglong had recovered illegal dry areca nut from a dumper truck in the morning here in Bokajan. The police made the recovery when they were checking vehicles on NH 39 under Khatkhati Police Station in Karbi Anglong.

In this connection driver Boktar Ali (38), a resident of Gosaigaon has been arrested. Both the contraband and truck have been seized.