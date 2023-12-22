13 C
Guwahati
Friday, December 22, 2023
type here...

Burmese supari worth Rs 5 lakh seized in Bokajan

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Dec 21: The police in Karbi Anglong recovered illegal dry areca nut from Myanmar, known as Burmese Supari from a truck on Wednesday here in Bokajan.

- Advertisement -

A truck, bearing registration number AS 25 EC 2165, which was coming from Dimapur, was intercepted during a routine check at Dillai Gate under Dillai Police Station in Karbi Anglong and upon searching, the police recovered 50 quintals of Burmese Supari.

The contraband is worth Rs 5 lakh in the market.

In this connection two have been arrested, identified as Sadam Hussain and Rubul Amin, both are residents of Morigaon district in Assam.

In October this year, the police in Karbi Anglong had recovered illegal dry areca nut from a dumper truck in the morning here in Bokajan. The police made the recovery when they were checking vehicles on NH 39 under Khatkhati Police Station in Karbi Anglong.

- Advertisement -

In this connection driver Boktar Ali (38), a resident of Gosaigaon has been arrested. Both the contraband and truck have been seized.

8 Shawls You Have In Winter Season
8 Shawls You Have In Winter Season
Exploring Assam: Offbeat Activities For Adventure Lovers
Exploring Assam: Offbeat Activities For Adventure Lovers
Top 10 Most Expensive Players In IPL History
Top 10 Most Expensive Players In IPL History
Top places to visit in Guwahati on New Year
Top places to visit in Guwahati on New Year
5 Hills Stations To Witness Snowfall In Northeast India
5 Hills Stations To Witness Snowfall In Northeast India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Space given to anti-India elements in Canada core issue: MEA

The Hills Times - 0
8 Shawls You Have In Winter Season Exploring Assam: Offbeat Activities For Adventure Lovers Top 10 Most Expensive Players In IPL History Top places to visit in Guwahati on New Year 5 Hills Stations To Witness Snowfall In Northeast India