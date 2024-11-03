Dillai Police seize Burmese Supari, arrest two

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Nov 02: During a routine inspection at the Dillai Check Post in Karbi Anglong, police intercepted a dumper truck on bearing the registration number AS01PC9056.

The truck, traveling from Dimapur along NH36, was found carrying 15 bags of illegal Burmese areca nut, commonly known as “Burmese Supari.” The contraband weighed a total of 1,440 kilograms and is estimated to have a market value of Rs 12 lakhs.

The truck’s driver, Md Anuwar Hussain from Morigaon’s Borbori Chariali, and his assistant, Md Firoz Ali from Tapatjuri in Hojai district, were apprehended by the police. Officer-in-charge Akash Gogoi from Dillai Police Station confirmed the arrest and confiscation.