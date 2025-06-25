25.4 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, June 25, 2025
type here...

Business of throwing beef has to stop, else there may be retaliation: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GOALPARA, June 24: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted on Tuesday that the “business” of throwing beef in various places should stop, else it could lead to others placing pork in different areas in retaliation.

He asserted that the government doesn’t want anything of this sort to happen and there should not be a “fight” over such matters.

- Advertisement -

“We have to stop these people from this business of throwing beef, else others will start placing pork at different places,” Sarma said when asked for his reaction to recent incidents of beef and cow parts being allegedly thrown near Hindu religious places and other areas in different parts of the state.

Related Posts:

“Those who are doing it should understand that if Hindus don’t like one form of meat, the Muslims also do not prefer another type…if beef is thrown in front of temples and ‘namghars’ (Vaishnavite place of worship), what will they do if pork is placed in front of mosques?” he asked.

There should not be fights over these things, Sarma said.

“We don’t want any of it to happen. These places should be kept vegetarian, it is good for the health of the people also,” Sarma added.

- Advertisement -

On June 8, Sarma had said that several cattle were allegedly slaughtered illegally at several places during the Bakrid festival and parts of the meat were thrown at multiple locations across Assam. Police have so far arrested over 60 people with over 50 in Dhubri alone in connection with the illegal slaughter of cows to create communal disturbances in the state. (PTI)

View all stories
Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India
Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India
India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife
India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife
10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer
10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer
5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4
5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4
Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India
Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Gauhati HC asks Assam govt to train Foreigners Tribunal staff for...

The Hills Times -
Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife 10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer 5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4 Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India