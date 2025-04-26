24.6 C
Guwahati
Saturday, April 26, 2025
type here...

Buzzing political atmosphere in Margherita as Panchayat Elections near

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, April 25 – With just a few days left for the upcoming Panchayat elections, the political atmosphere in the 83rd Margherita Assembly Constituency is charged with energy as various political parties ramp up their efforts to sway voters.

- Advertisement -

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Margherita Constituency MLA Bhaskar Sharma, has significantly intensified its campaign in the Bargolai Gaon Panchayat areas for the Bargolai Zila Parishad candidates.

Related Posts:

On Thursday, Bhaskar Sharma spearheaded a series of election meetings in key locations such as Bargolai Bazaar, Gopal Dham, and Namdang Colliery. The aim of these meetings was to rally support for the candidates backed by the ruling BJP party.

Addressing the enthusiastic crowd, MLA Bhaskar Sharma passionately urged voters to support the BJP-led alliance, stressing their dedication to driving development and progress in the region. He highlighted the “double engine” BJP-led government both in Dispur (Assam’s state capital) and Delhi, urging voters to cast their valuable votes for the BJP-supported candidates for continued good governance and better development.

The campaign event at Bargolai Bazaar was expertly moderated by Dipak Chetia and featured the participation of senior BJP leaders from the Margherita constituency, including Bhabesh Dutta, Sukhdev Sharma, Rajendra Rai, Kanika Dey (Bargolai Zila Parishad candidate), and Moonmi Gogoi (Anchalik Panchayat member). The event witnessed strong community engagement, reflecting the growing support for the party’s vision.

- Advertisement -

As the Panchayat elections draw near, the BJP’s dynamic campaign in Bargolai is setting the stage for an exciting electoral contest, with development and unity at the heart of their message.

5 Underrated Beaches in South India You Need to Discover
5 Underrated Beaches in South India You Need to Discover
10 Offbeat Weekend Getaways Near Bengaluru For A Crowd-Free Escape
10 Offbeat Weekend Getaways Near Bengaluru For A Crowd-Free Escape
Enjoy The Beauty Of Northeast With These10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers
Enjoy The Beauty Of Northeast With These10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers
10 Magical Destinations in East India That Will Leave You Spellbound
10 Magical Destinations in East India That Will Leave You Spellbound
10 Most Instagrammable Spots in Puducherry
10 Most Instagrammable Spots in Puducherry

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Tezpur University and CSIR-IGIB ink MoU to Advance Research

The Hills Times -
5 Underrated Beaches in South India You Need to Discover 10 Offbeat Weekend Getaways Near Bengaluru For A Crowd-Free Escape Enjoy The Beauty Of Northeast With These10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers 10 Magical Destinations in East India That Will Leave You Spellbound 10 Most Instagrammable Spots in Puducherry