Buzzing political atmosphere in Margherita as Panchayat Elections near

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, April 25 – With just a few days left for the upcoming Panchayat elections, the political atmosphere in the 83rd Margherita Assembly Constituency is charged with energy as various political parties ramp up their efforts to sway voters.

- Advertisement -

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Margherita Constituency MLA Bhaskar Sharma, has significantly intensified its campaign in the Bargolai Gaon Panchayat areas for the Bargolai Zila Parishad candidates.

On Thursday, Bhaskar Sharma spearheaded a series of election meetings in key locations such as Bargolai Bazaar, Gopal Dham, and Namdang Colliery. The aim of these meetings was to rally support for the candidates backed by the ruling BJP party.

Addressing the enthusiastic crowd, MLA Bhaskar Sharma passionately urged voters to support the BJP-led alliance, stressing their dedication to driving development and progress in the region. He highlighted the “double engine” BJP-led government both in Dispur (Assam’s state capital) and Delhi, urging voters to cast their valuable votes for the BJP-supported candidates for continued good governance and better development.

The campaign event at Bargolai Bazaar was expertly moderated by Dipak Chetia and featured the participation of senior BJP leaders from the Margherita constituency, including Bhabesh Dutta, Sukhdev Sharma, Rajendra Rai, Kanika Dey (Bargolai Zila Parishad candidate), and Moonmi Gogoi (Anchalik Panchayat member). The event witnessed strong community engagement, reflecting the growing support for the party’s vision.

- Advertisement -

As the Panchayat elections draw near, the BJP’s dynamic campaign in Bargolai is setting the stage for an exciting electoral contest, with development and unity at the heart of their message.