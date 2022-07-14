28 C
Byatikram MASDO meets Guv Mukhi

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, July 13: Byatikram MASDO, one of the leading socio-cultural organisations calls on the Governor House on Wednesday for a meeting held by the Governor of Assam, Prof. Jagdish Mukhi on the ongoing 60 Days Anti-Drug, Tobacco and Liquor Awareness Campaign. The meeting was led by Dr. Saumen Bharatiya, president, Byatikram MASDO and the team members. During the meeting, team Byatikram apprised Prof. Mukhi about the various awareness activities that took place in different educational institutions, localities, and rehabilitation centers. The team also gifted a painting made by artist Deepanwita Deka to Prof. Mukhi Ji from the live painting session organized on the occasion of the International Day of Illicit Trafficking of Drugs as part of the awareness campaign. Prof. Jagdish Mukhi appreciated the entire team of Byatikram MASDO for their tremendous hard work and sincerity towards the campaign.

