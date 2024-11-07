21 C
Cachar DC advocates for clean water access in JJM project visit

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 6: In a progressive step toward achieving universal access to safe drinking water, Cachar district commissioner Mridul Yadav recently visited the Jal Jeevan Mission project site in Ambicapur Pt. XI village, Silchar block. Accompanied by assistant commissioner Anjali Kumari, DC Yadav assessed the ongoing work at the Rabidaspara Water Supply Scheme, which aims to provide sustainable, purified water to 138 local households.

During his visit, DC Yadav highlighted the need for a reliable, clean water supply, underscoring the health benefits and improved quality of life that the Jal Jeevan Mission promises. He urged project officials to uphold rigorous standards to ensure a consistent and safe water supply for every household within the scheme.

Further demonstrating his commitment, DC Yadav announced an ambitious initiative to transform the project’s Water User’s Committee (WUC) into a ‘5-Star Model’—setting a standard for other WUCs in the district. This model emphasises efficiency, proper maintenance, and operational excellence, promoting long-term sustainability for the benefit of the local community.

DC Yadav’s proactive measures and dedication to the Jal Jeevan Mission reflect a strong commitment to safeguarding public health and enhancing water security in Cachar.

