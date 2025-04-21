Cachar DC reviews panchayat election preparations at ISBT Silchar

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 20: In a significant move to ensure smooth and efficient conduct of the upcoming Panchayat Elections–2025, the District Commissioner of Cachar, Mridul Yadav (IAS), conducted an inspection of the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT), Silchar, on Saturday. The visit aimed to assess the status of various preparatory works being carried out in connection with the electoral process.

During his inspection, the District Commissioner undertook a detailed review of the arrangements for the distribution and collection of election materials. He also closely examined the proposed location earmarked for the Strong Room, which will serve as a secure facility for storing sensitive election-related materials. The District Commissioner’s visit underlined the administration’s commitment to ensuring transparency, security, and logistical preparedness ahead of the elections.

Accompanying DC Mridul Yadav during the visit were Additional District Commissioners of Cachar — Dhrubajyoti Hazarika, Khaleda Sultana Ahmed and Yubraj Borthakur . Officials from various concerned departments and staff members of the District Administration, Cachar, were also present at the site, actively coordinating and overseeing the ongoing arrangements.

The District Commissioner Mridul Yadav’s inspection reflects the district administration’s proactive approach towards meticulous planning and timely execution of all election-related activities, reinforcing public confidence in the democratic process.