Cachar admin prepares plan for smooth bye-election in Dholai constituency

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 4: In a decisive move to ensure a seamless and efficient electoral process, the district election officer, Cachar, has announced comprehensive plans for the smooth conduct of the upcoming bye-election for the LA-11 Dholai (S/C) constituency, scheduled for 2024. The Office of the District Election Officer in Cachar, Silchar, has detailed a meticulous schedule for the distribution and collection of polling materials, along with a structured briefing session for the officers and staff involved in this critical exercise.

- Advertisement -

The Election Office has designated the Interstate Truck Terminus (ISTT) in Ramnagar, Silchar, as the central venue for the distribution and receiving counters. Polling materials are set to be distributed on November 12, 2024, with all personnel required to report at 7:00 am sharp to facilitate timely and organised deployment. The collection of polled materials, including Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), is scheduled for November 13, 2024, with reporting set for 3:30 pm.

A vital briefing session for all officers and deployed grade III and IV staff will take place on November 8, 2024, starting at 2:00 pm at the Conference Hall of the Cachar Zila Parishad, Silchar. This session aims to clarify the roles, responsibilities, and processes to ensure all electoral staff are well-prepared.

To further support the smooth movement of personnel, shuttle bus services will operate from the Dak Bungalow and DC’s Office Campus in Silchar. These will start early in the morning on November 12, the day of distribution, from 5:00 am, and again on the collection day at 2:00 pm.

In addition, all officers and staff have been directed to complete a photo session at the Pass & Photography Cell, located at Unnayan Bhawan in Silchar, to collect the necessary passes well ahead of election day. This step is expected to streamline the identification process and facilitate efficient coordination throughout the electoral process.

- Advertisement -

With the dedicated support of trained officers and staff, the District Election Office in Cachar is setting a high standard for electoral management, ensuring that the 2024 Dholai bye-election is conducted with utmost integrity and efficiency.