Cachar district administration honours four artists with pension and ‘Barxik Silpi Sanman’

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 12: In a solemn ceremony dedicated to celebrating artistic excellence and cultural heritage, the Cachar District Administration recently felicitated four distinguished artists with Artist Pensions and the Barxik Silpi Sanman for the financial year 2024–25.

The event was held at the office of the Deputy Commissioner, bringing together local cultural officials and veteran contributors to the arts.

According to an official statement, Cachar Deputy Commissioner Mridul Yadav, IAS, personally presented the honours to the recipients, acknowledging their sustained dedication to preserving and enriching the district’s cultural fabric.

The ceremony was attended by Assistant Commissioner and in-charge of the District Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DDIPR), Barak Valley Zone, Deepa Das, ACS; Cultural Development Officer Snehangshu Shekhar Roy; and Assistant Nazir Bikash Dutta, among others.

This year’s Artist Pension (Regular) was conferred upon Rabindra Lal Roy in recognition of his lifelong service to the arts.

The ‘Barxik Silpi Sanman’, awarded annually to select artists for their outstanding contributions, was presented to Nripen Kumar Das, Nandini Chakraborty, and Bimalendu Sinha.

In his address, DC Yadav lauded the honourees for their invaluable contributions to society.

He remarked that the creative pursuits of artists like these not only help preserve the unique cultural identity of Cachar but also serve as a source of inspiration for the younger generation.

He further emphasised the role of the arts in fostering social cohesion and emotional enrichment, and reiterated the administration’s commitment to recognising and supporting artists across genres.

The felicitation ceremony, marked by respect and appreciation, served as a reminder of the district’s rich cultural legacy and the importance of honouring those who continue to shape it.

The District Administration affirmed that such gestures are part of its broader initiative to promote cultural continuity and provide institutional support to artists and cultural practitioners throughout Cachar.

