Saturday, August 17, 2024
Cachar Police apprehend Assam University Law professor for molesting student

As per reports, the arrest occurred in the wake of significant protests organized by the university’s student union, which demanded justice for the victim.

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 16: The Cachar Police arrested a faculty member from the Department of Law at Assam University, Silchar, on allegations of sexually assaulting a student, a news bulletin said on Thursday.

Cachar Superintendent of Police, Numal Mahatta, verified the arrest, indicating that the accused, who serves as an assistant professor, was initially taken into custody for interrogation.

Following a thorough investigation, he was officially charged under applicable legal provisions.

The incident became public when the victim, a student within the same department, lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at the Assam University Police outpost.

In her report, the victim claimed that the professor attempted to manipulate her into acquiescing to his demands by promising to elevate her status to that of the department’s top student and a recipient of a gold medal.

Shubham Roy, president of the Assam University Students Union (AUSU), stated that the union acted promptly upon learning of the incident, organizing protests to advocate for justice for the victim and urging the implementation of measures to improve the safety and security of female students on campus.

Roy also called upon the Cachar District Administration to install streetlights along the route from NIT Silchar Point to Assam University to help prevent unlawful activities.

