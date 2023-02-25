Cancellation Of Trains For Infrastructural Development Works

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 24: In view of pre-non interlocking and non interlocking work at Ranital station of Kharagpur division under South Eastern Railway, services of some trains will remain cancelled.

Train no 12503 (SMVT Bengaluru – Agartala) Humsafar Express commencing journey on February 28, 2023 & March 3, 2023 and train no 12504 (Agartala – SMVT Bengaluru) Humsafar Express commencing journey on March 4 & 7, 2023 will remain cancelled.

Train no 12514 (Guwahati – Secunderabad) Express commencing journey on March 2, 2023 and train no 12513 (Secunderabad – Guwahati) Express commencing journey on March 4, 2023 will remain cancelled.

Train no 15906 (Dibrugarh – Kanniyakumari) Vivek Express commencing journey on February 25 & 28, 2023 and train no 15905 (Kanniyakumari – Dibrugarh) Vivek Express commencing journey on March 2 & 5, 2023 will remain cancelled.