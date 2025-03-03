30 C
Candidates Caught Using Unfair Means in Army Recruitment Exam in Guwahati 

Thirteen candidates hailing from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana were found taking unfair advantages in the recruitment test.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 3: A new instance of violation of exam rules and usage of unfair means has come to light in a recruitment test organized by the Indian Army in Guwahati. The candidates who were involved in the malpractice, as claimed, were outside Assam.

Thirteen candidates hailing from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana were found taking unfair advantages in the recruitment test. They were arrested by the Army personnel on the spot and later handed over to the local police for further investigation.

The recruitment test was conducted on Sunday, March 2, at the Narengi Army Camp in Guwahati. It was carried out under 222 ABOD and arranged by the Army Ordnance Corps for the position of fireman, sweeper, and tradesman. The test was intended to pick worthy candidates for these vital positions.

The candidates who were apprehended were accused of cheating by using mobile phones, iPods, and other electronic devices during the examination. Out of the thirteen candidates detained, one was a female candidate.

After they were detained by the Army, they were transferred to Satgaon Police, who have been interrogating them to look into the incident. The police have not made any major revelations yet from their interrogation.

The persons involved were found to be Yuthvir, Mohan, Vishwas, Tushar, Anil, Rinku, Kuldeep, Gurmit, Harish, Sandeep Kumar, Bilu, and Inu from Haryana, and Prandeep Kumar from Uttar Pradesh. Officials are still investigating to find out the extent of the malpractice and if others were also involved in the episode.

