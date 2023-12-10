Cannabis worth Rs 1 crore seized near Assam-Tripura border

GUWAHATI, Dec 10: Assam Police on Saturday seized 637 kilograms of cannabis (Ganja) worth over Rs 1 crore at Churaibari check-post near Assam-Tripura border.

As per police, the narcotic products were kept in a secret chamber of a goods-carrying truck coming from Agartala.

Police recovered the Ganja after they launched an operation along Assam-Tripura state border check post following a secret information.

“A truck bearing Nagaland registration number (NL 02 Q 8170) was intercepted, and we searched it thoroughly, during which 91 packets of cannabis were found in secret chambers,” HT quoted an investigating police officer as saying.

As per the HT, the driver of the vehicle managed to escape during the search, and police said that they were searching for him, police said.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma too shared the information on social media first.

“Acting on a tip-off, 637 kg of Ganja has been recovered by Karimganj Police from the secret chambers of a vehicle at Churaibari check-post in Assam-Tripura border. Further investigation is on,” he wrogte on X.