Massive Drug Seizure in Assam’s Hajo: 20 Kilograms of Cannabis Confiscated, Two Detained

Hajo, June 29: Reports have emerged regarding a significant drug bust in Hajo, Assam, where a large consignment of drugs was seized during an operation. Conducted under the leadership of Hajo Police Station Inspector Nabajit Nath, the operation resulted in the detention of two individuals and the confiscation of approximately 20 kilograms of cannabis.

Authorities have disclosed that the two detainees were apprehended on charges of cannabis peddling. The estimated value of the seized cannabis consignment in illicit markets is said to be around Rs 2 lakhs.

- Advertisement -

Sources indicate that the operation took place at the residence of Kamal Deka in the Bagta Bechimari region, as initiated by the Hajo Police in Assam’s Kamrup district. A search of the premises led to the discovery of 20 kilograms of cannabis hidden on the premises. Kamal Deka was subsequently detained by the police. Additionally, another cannabis peddler identified as Ratul Deka, a resident of Japia in Hajo, was also apprehended.

Hajo Police have registered a case in connection with the matter and have initiated an investigation to uncover further details.

This recent drug seizure follows a similar incident earlier this month in Assam’s Gogamukh, where a substantial quantity of cannabis was confiscated and one individual was detained. Officials carried out the operation as part of their crackdown on the smuggling of contraband substances, seizing 5.2 kilograms of cannabis from Tingiri village in the Dhemaji district.

The estimated value of the seized cannabis from Hajo was between Rs 3 lakhs to Rs 4 lakhs. Firoze Pegu, the individual detained in connection with the bust, was charged with smuggling. Alongside the cannabis, authorities also seized a motorcycle from his possession. Further investigation into the matter is currently underway.

- Advertisement -

These operations and seizures in Hajo highlight the persistent efforts of law enforcement agencies in Assam to combat drug trafficking and disrupt the illegal drug trade. The authorities remain committed to cracking down on the peddling and smuggling of narcotics, aiming to safeguard public health and ensure the safety of communities.