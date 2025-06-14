Capacity building training for media held in Diphu

HT Correspondent



KHERONI, June 13: A one-day Capacity Building Training Programme for Print and Electronic Media Persons was held today at the Arboretum Cum Craft Centre, Diphu, Karbi Anglong. The initiative, aimed at strengthening the role of the media in combating drug abuse, brought together media representatives from Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, Hojai, and Nagaon districts.

The event was jointly organized by the Directorate of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of Assam, in collaboration with the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), the District Administration of Karbi Anglong, and the Committee on Socio Economic and Health Development Assam (COSEHDA).

The programme commenced with an introduction by Ms. Anamriya Baruah, Project Coordinator of the State Level Coordinating Agency (SLCA) on Drugs Prevention for Assam and Meghalaya, and was anchored by Ms. Annye Alexandar. The keynote address was delivered by Bhaskar Jyoti Manta, Additional Secretary and Director, Directorate of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of Assam.

KAAC Chief Executive Member Dr. Tuliram Ronghang, in his inaugural remarks, emphasized the critical role of the media in addressing the growing drug menace in the region. “We want a sports culture, not a drugs culture in Karbi Anglong,” Dr. Ronghang declared. Highlighting the high incidence of drug-related crimes in areas like Lahorijan, Dilai, and Khatkhati, he urged the media to actively contribute to awareness-building and prevention.

The session was attended by KAAC Executive Members Rina Terangpi, Tilutoma Hasnu, and Kache Rongpipi, along with MACs Pawan Kumar, Headsing Rongphar, Phenpiga Rengma, and several other dignitaries.

Dr. Sondeep Hanse, State Coordinator for the National Drug Survey under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, and chief functionary of SLCA, served as the key speaker. He provided insights into the ground-level realities and data-driven approaches to tackling substance abuse.

Guest speaker Thaneshwar Kalita, retired District Sessions Judge and Professor at the Department of Law, Royal Global University, discussed the media’s responsibility in reporting offenses under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. He also cautioned media professionals about the potential for human rights violations under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) due to irresponsible reporting.

An interactive session allowed media professionals to engage directly with key officials, including Sanjiv Saikia, Superintendent of Police, Karbi Anglong; Hanse; and Kalita. The session promoted meaningful dialogue on challenges, ethics, and strategies for responsible journalism in combating drug abuse.

The programme saw the participation of Nirola Phangchopi, ACS, Deputy Commissioner of Karbi Anglong, along with the Additional District Commissioner and the Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), underscoring a unified administrative push towards drug prevention in the region.

