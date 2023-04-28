31 C
Guwahati
Friday, April 28, 2023
CEM, Horen Sing Bey, others to join inaugural prog

Diphu to find place in country’s FM Transmitters’ map today

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

 

GUWAHATI, April 27: A long-cherished dream of people of Karbi Anglong as well as Diphu will get realised on Friday with the inauguration of 91 100W FM Transmitters across the country, including one at Diphu by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually.

An event to celebrate this occasion is being organised in the premises of AIR Diphu. This is going to be the 1st FM transmitter of Karbi Anglong hills area.

Chief executive member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Tuliram Ronghang, is likely to be present at AIR Diphu site during the inauguration.

Horen Sing Bey, MP, is also expected to be there.

The function will also be graced by Dhaneswar Engti, Padma Shri awardee from this area apart from senior government officers & dignitaries. There is an unprecedented enthusiasm among the youth of Karbi Anglong who will enjoy FM quality radio transmission from AIR Diphu.

The transmitter will be operating on FM frequency 100.1 MHz & will bring to the people a bouquet of various programmes of entertainment and education. The 100W transmitter is expected to be heard in around 400 Sq km area & benefitting thousands of listeners in the town & nearby villages.

The Hills Timeshttp://www.thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
