Thursday, August 3, 2023
CEM Pramod Boro attends the Inaugural Function of Higher Secondary first year Textbooks in Bodo Medium

Assam
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
August 3, 2023: The first Inaugural Function of Higher Secondary first year Textbooks in Bodo Medium was held at Tamulpur HS School on Wednesday. CEM Pramod Boro express his proud feeling on attending the Inaugural Function. He expressed his emotions by posting on to social media, “It is a matter of great pride to learn in one’s mother tongue. Proud to attend the Inaugural Function of Higher Secondary first year Textbooks in Bodo Medium at Tamulpur HS School yesterday.”Along with CEM Pramod Boro many other prominent leaders were seen attending the event.

 

