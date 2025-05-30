24.2 C
Guwahati
Friday, May 30, 2025
CEM Pramod Boro distributes land titles to 1,245 families in Parbatjhora

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, May 29: In a significant move towards securing land rights in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pramod Boro distributed land titles to 1,245 landless families at a ceremonial event held at the Kazigaon Garopara Youth Sports Club Playground under Parbatjhora subdivision on Thursday.

This marks the first large-scale distribution of Land Settlement Certificates in the subdivision, underlining the Bodoland Territorial Council’s (BTC) commitment to justice and inclusive development.

Addressing the gathering, CEM Boro reiterated his administration’s pledge to ensure that no family in the region remains landless. He announced that over 1,500 families in Parbatjhora are yet to receive land certificates, which will be distributed by July 10.

To further the initiative, Boro announced the launch of the second phase of the Bwiswmuthi initiative—Bwiswmuthi 2.0—in June, aimed at expediting the land titling process with greater efficiency and fairness.

“The land titlement certificates are being distributed under the mission of securing land rights for the people of Bodoland,” said Boro. “For the first time in Parbatjhora, 1,245 landless families have received land titles. In the coming days, more such distributions will take place to ensure that no landless family is left behind.”

The event was also attended by Ranjit Basumatary, Executive Member, BTC; Madhab Ch. Chetry, MCLA, BTC; Devajyoti Gogoi, SDO (Civil), Parbatjhora; and other senior officials.

