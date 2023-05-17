CEM Pramod Boro inaugurates Officer’s Mess of ETF in Kokrajhar



HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, May 16: Marking as a symbol of the potent bonhomie among the army, Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) and civil administration, chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region Pramod Boro, inaugurated the Officers’ Mess of 135 Battalion of Eco Task Force (ETF) at Bishmuri in Kokrajhar district on Monday evening.

Notably, the eco task force is working dedicatedly towards the green environment by carrying sapling plantations across the region and rendering services for conservation of nature.

CEM Boro has deeply appreciated the plantation drive activities being carried out by the 135 Battalion of Eco Task Force and the contribution to the region by the Red Horns Division of the Indian army.

He said that the Bodoland region must have a healthy environment with green natures to meet healthy life leading.

He has urged the citizens of the region to come forward to make a green nature as well-balanced environment in Bodoland region.

The occasion was graced by Maj Gen S Murugesan, GOC 21 Mountain Division, Rangia, Suman Mohapatra, IFS, additional PCCF & CHD Forest, BTC, Brig M Ravi Shankar, commander 107 Mountain Brigade, Tamulpur, Amit Kumar Thakur, DIG SHQ Bongaigaon, Sunand Kumar, DIG (Ops) CRPF Bongaigaon and Pushparaj Singh, IPS, SP Kokrajhar.

