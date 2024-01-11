CEM Pramod Boro Unveils ‘Centralised Weavers Demographic Database’ In BTR

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Jan 10: In a significant stride towards enhancing the livelihoods of weavers and artisans in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Pramod Boro, the chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region, ceremonially launched the ‘Centralised Weavers Demographic Database’ and ‘Online Design Repository’. The unveiling took place during a program held at the BTC Secretariat conference hall, Bodofa Nwgwr in Kokrajhar on Wednesday.

Implemented by C-DAC, Kolkata, in collaboration with the Handloom & Textile Department of BTC, the Centralised Weavers Demographic Database and the Online Design Repository serve as crucial tools in the BTC Government’s mission to empower the skilled weavers in BTR.

CEM Boro commended the initiative and expressed hope that the database procedure would ensure that every weaver and artisan in BTR can avail themselves of the benefits offered by the flagship schemes in the Bodoland region. He conveyed his happiness at the launch of this initiative, spearheaded by the Handloom and Textile Department of the BTR government.

The launching ceremony witnessed the presence of BTR executive member Dhananjay Basumatary, Achit Kumar Singh (chief project coordinator, C-DAC, Kolkata), Samaresh Das (principal engineer, C-DAC, Kolkata), and senior officials from the government of BTR. This initiative marks a significant step towards leveraging technology for the socio-economic upliftment of weavers and artisans in the Bodoland Territorial Region.