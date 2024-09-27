25 C
Guwahati
Friday, September 27, 2024
type here...

CEM Ronghang flags off ambulance in Diphu

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Sept 26: Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang on Thursday flagged off an ambulance of Bakalia Press Club at a function held in Diphu’s Bakalia.

- Advertisement -

The ambulance was funded under MPLADS 2022-2023 with a cost of Rs 25 lakh.

On the occasion, CEM said, “The ambulance has been purchased under MPLADS funds and is donated to Bakalia Press Club (BPC).”

“By launching the ambulance service will cater to the needs of the people in ferrying sick persons to hospital and for emergency service,” he added.

Ronghang further said that the ambulance will be maintained by BPC in those areas where state facilities and can’t be provided, adding, “MPLADS will provide ambulance for health care service to the people”.

- Advertisement -

The ambulance key was officially handed to BPC president Bhapen Koch and secretary, Lambudor Bora.

Notably, the executing agency is Bakalia Municipal Board (BMB).

MP Amarsing Tisso and executive members (EMs), KAAC Lunsing Teron and Madhuram Lekthe, MLA Bidyasing Engleng, district commissioner Nirola Phangchopi and chairman, Bakalia Municipal Board, Hemsing Teron were present on the occasion. 

5 Instant South Indian Snacks Recipes
5 Instant South Indian Snacks Recipes
8 Most Beautiful Island Destinations To Visit In Asia
8 Most Beautiful Island Destinations To Visit In Asia
7 Breathing Hill Stations Train Routes In North India
7 Breathing Hill Stations Train Routes In North India
5 Traditional Indian Hair Oils For Hair Growth
5 Traditional Indian Hair Oils For Hair Growth
6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India
6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Students urged to Gain specialised skills for new bharat opportunities

The Hills Times -
5 Instant South Indian Snacks Recipes 8 Most Beautiful Island Destinations To Visit In Asia 7 Breathing Hill Stations Train Routes In North India 5 Traditional Indian Hair Oils For Hair Growth 6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India