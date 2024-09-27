CEM Ronghang flags off ambulance in Diphu

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Sept 26: Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang on Thursday flagged off an ambulance of Bakalia Press Club at a function held in Diphu’s Bakalia.

The ambulance was funded under MPLADS 2022-2023 with a cost of Rs 25 lakh.

On the occasion, CEM said, “The ambulance has been purchased under MPLADS funds and is donated to Bakalia Press Club (BPC).”

“By launching the ambulance service will cater to the needs of the people in ferrying sick persons to hospital and for emergency service,” he added.

Ronghang further said that the ambulance will be maintained by BPC in those areas where state facilities and can’t be provided, adding, “MPLADS will provide ambulance for health care service to the people”.

The ambulance key was officially handed to BPC president Bhapen Koch and secretary, Lambudor Bora.

Notably, the executing agency is Bakalia Municipal Board (BMB).

MP Amarsing Tisso and executive members (EMs), KAAC Lunsing Teron and Madhuram Lekthe, MLA Bidyasing Engleng, district commissioner Nirola Phangchopi and chairman, Bakalia Municipal Board, Hemsing Teron were present on the occasion.