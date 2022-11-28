CEM Tuliram announces Rs 1 crore grant for additional educational services

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Nov 27: Eastern Karbi Anglong College (EKAC), Sarihajan celebrated its silver jubilee with a three daylong celebration at the college premises. The celebration started on November 25.

On the concluding day on Sunday, the chief executive member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang attending the open session as chief guest announced that an amount of Rs 1 crore will be given for the college for construction of additional classrooms for Science stream.

Announcing the move on twitter, the CEM said, “Pleased to attend as Chief Guest the 25th Glorious Years Silver Jubilee Celebration of Eastern Karbi Anglong College in Hanjanglangso. Rs 1 crore additional class building, Silver Jubilee gate, will be granted.”

The CEM, during the lecture session of the silver jubilee celebrations, further said, “From next year we will assist the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council in starting the Commerce stream in the college. We will soon provincialize the college, including other private colleges. Veterinary College in Manja, Agriculture College in West KA will be constructed from next year.”

Executive member (EM), KAAC, Education, Richard Tokbi while attending the programme said the EKAC in these 25 years has produced lots of educated youths and is proud of the college.

EM Tokbi in a social media post said, “Happy to have accompanied Chief Guest Dr. Tuliram Ronghang Hon’ble CEM of KAAC, at the Silver jubilee celebration of Eastern Karbi Anglong College, Sarihajan. My heartfelt congratulations to the Principal, Governing Body, Faculties and the students on achieving the milestone of celebrating the Silver Jubilee, may this college continue to flourish in the days to come.

Along with Mr. Darsing Ronghang Hon’ble MLA, Mr. Projo Bijoy Sharma, principal Higher Secondary School Balipathar, Dr. Anil Chandra Das principal Eastern Karbi Anglong College, Padmashree Shri. Dhaneswar Engti, Hon’ble EMs, MACs and other dignitaries.”

The open session was chaired by principal, Balipathar HS School, Braja Bijay Sarma and was attended by EM, Surjya Rongphar; Member of Autonomous Council (MAC), Kadom Terangpi and other dignitaries.