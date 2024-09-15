CEM Tuliram lays foundation stones for road improvement

HT Correspondent

HAMREN, Sept 14: The Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang laid the foundation stone for ‘Improvement’ of Neli-Umpanai-Birchinki-Rongjangphong- Amtereng road. The work has an estimated cost of rupees 69 crore at 9 Mile Nu Road in Amri Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) constituency.

The work will be carried out under State Owned Priority Development (SOPD-G) 2023-24. The road has a distance of 32 km.

Later, the CEM also laid the foundation stone for ‘Improvement and Up-gradation’ of the road from Rajagaon to Dalimbari under the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS) 2023-24 at Bhoksong in Duar Amla MAC constituency.

The PWD, Government of Assam will construct the road with an estimated cost of D 70 crore with a distance of 24 km. NESIDS is a Central Sector Scheme.

Both roads are in West Karbi Anglong district under the administrative control of KAAC.

In the foundation laying ceremony at Nu Road, the CEM said the BJP government is taking steps to develop West Karbi Anglong district. BJP government has implemented development schemes for the common man. Welfare schemes like ration cards have been implemented in every assembly constituency.

At Bhoksong he distributed appointment letters to Jal Mitra. Jal Mitras work under the Jal Jivan Mission to provide potable water to every household which the PHE department executes.

The CEM was accompanied by MLA Rupsing Teron; Executive Member of KAAC, Prabhat Taro; MAC Uphing Maslai; MP Amar Sing Tisso and others.