CEM Tuliram Ronghang announces statue of Lt Bidya Sing Lekthe who died in Mukroh incident

CEM Tuliram Ronghang today visited Mukroh and demanded a CBI inquiry on the incident.

“We will not compromise with the territorial integrity of Karbi Anglong, not even an inch of land will be given away to illegal settlers,” he added.

A statue will be erected in memory of Lt Bidya Sing Lekthe and a School Building will also be constructed in his memory.

A meeting with Govt of Assam and Govt of Meghalaya will be held soon to resolve the border problem through discussion. After discussions with the Hon’ble CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, a police station will be set up at the border along with Assam Battalion and CRPF camp, said Tuliram Ronghang, CEM KAAC.

Also present, Mr Horensing Bey, Hon’ble MP, Hon’ble MLA Rupsing Teron, EMs, MACs.

Along with Mr Gyanendra Protap Singh IPS, Special DGP, Mr Satyaraj Hazarika IPS, DIG, Mr Indranil Barua, APS, new Superintendent of Police, Hamren.