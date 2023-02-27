Centenary Celebration Of Saraswati Puthibharal Begins

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Feb 26: In a public meeting convened by the Sootea branch of Natun Sahitya Parishad and in collaboration with the family members of Late Dipen Saikia, the centenary celebration of Saraswati Puthibharal, Sootea, one of the oldest libraries of the undivided Sonitpur district got underway on Sunday.

It is worth mentioning that the Saraswati Puthibharal, located at Khanaguri, Sootea is the first library of the eastern part of Jiya Bharali river. Late Golak Chandra Deb established the library in 1920. The village library had played a distinguishing role during the freedom movement. After Golak Chandra Deb, his brother Haranath Saikia, looked after the library which was taken care of by Loknath Saikia and Dipen Saikia later on.

The public meeting held with Rana Prashad Hazarika, retired associate professor of Biswanath College in the chair was attended by Janardhan Goswami as a chief guest, Ripunjay Bordoloi as an appointed speaker.

Earlier to this, Nagen Bora, a retired teacher of Jamuguri HSS lit up the earthen lamps. Mrinal Goswami, president of the Sootea branch of Natun Sahitya Parishad conducted the proceedings of the meeting. An audio cassette of melodious Assamese songs composed by Mayurakhi Mahanta Saikia was released by Janardhan Goswami.

The programme was attended by Prem Narayan Goswami, Nandeswar Saikia, Bichitra Bora, Geetanjali Mahanta beside others. Anjan Saikia, secretary of the Sootea branch of Natun Sahitya Parishad offered the vote of thanks.