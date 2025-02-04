Saraswati Puja celebrated across state with mega-celebrations

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Feb 3: On the auspicious occasion of Vasant Panchami, the much-awaited Saraswati Puja was celebrated with great fervour across the state and country on Monday.

- Advertisement -

Amidst hundreds of schools and colleges celebrating, one particular school in Diphu town was Klirdap Sankar Dev Shishu Vidya Niketan, Thana Road, where students and teachers offered puja to Goddess Saraswati. Unlike other days, the school students were dressed in their finest traditional attire and were early to reach the school.

At the school, the idol of Saraswati was placed on a decorated platform with plantain trees on four sides. Children and teachers gathered in front of the Saraswati idol as the priest performed puja. Children in the most respectful manner bowed before the idol of Saraswati to seek her blessings. Fruits, flowers and sweets were placed before the Saraswati idol as offerings.

The president of the School Managing Committee (SMC), Birendra Hanse said, “Saraswati puja is celebrated every year in the school. The puja is organised to enable the students to seek the gift of knowledge and wisdom from Saraswati. Not only to prosper in studies but in all fronts.”

He also said that every day in the morning assembly, prayer is offered to Saraswati. “With the blessing of Saraswati, the students of this school have been able to bring good results in the HSLC examination. There have been all Assam toppers from this school,” he added.

- Advertisement -

A student, Smriti Das said, “I feel very happy to participate in the Saraswati puja organised in my school. It was a pleasant day with a religious atmosphere. This time I am appearing for my HSLC examination and I sought the blessings of Maa Saraswati so that I can prepare well for my examination and bring good results.”

Another Class 10 student expressed her joy on Saraswati puja saying, “I am very thrilled being associated with all students and my teachers to participate in the puja. I enjoyed a lot with my friends and prayed to Saraswati for good health and to overcome all difficulties in life.”

The school principal, Srawanjit Teron and vice president, SMC, Toroni Rongpi joined in the puja. Soon after the puja ended khichdi was served to students and teachers.

Our Biswanath Chariali correspondent adds

- Advertisement -

In Biswanath Chariali, Saraswati Puja was observed with a major celebration like the previous years on Monday.

The goddess of knowledge, Saraswati, has been worshipped in various educational institutions of the greater Biswanath Chariali to mark the special day.

The educational institutions of the greater Biswanath Chariali area, such as Biswanath College, Chariali HS & MP School, Chariali Girls’ HS, and DIET besides other educational institutions observed the Saraswati Puja amid religious rites. Teachers and students offered prayer to the goddess Saraswati.

It is to be mentioned here that some of the educational institutions have observed Saraswati Puja on Sunday.

Our Margherita correspondent adds

The much-anticipated Saraswati Puja was celebrated with immense joy for two straight days at the ST. James School in Margherita.

The school, located at Hill View, organised a grand ceremony for the second successive year.

The two-day event saw enthusiastic participation from students, guardians, and local residents with over 4,000 people attending the puja venue each day.

“ST. James is the largest English medium school in Margherita region having more than 750 enrollment from nursery to 10. In the year 2024 for the first time, Saraswati Puja was celebrated at our school campus and this shall continue,” said Sushil Kalita, co-owner of ST. James School, Margherita.

Saraswati Puja was celebrated at all schools, higher secondary schools, colleges, and technical institutes under Margherita Co-District with fervour and harmony where all walks of people irrespective of caste, creed, race, language, and religion attended large gatherings.