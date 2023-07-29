Ceremonial transplantation of Rice varietal cafetaria held at Tumpreng

HT Bureau

Tumpreng, July 28: , An event on ceremonial transplantation of rice varietal cafeteria was held at Kumpathar Village under Taradubi Eleka and Tumpreng ADO Circle on 27.07.2023. A total of 10 rice variety were transplanted with each variety occupying 200 mm and a total of 2 bighas of land is being used for the varietal study program.

The cafeteria is under the scheme Assam Agribusiness and Rural Transformation Project (APART) AWP 2022-23.

The transplantation was conducted in the field of farmer Tenzing Teron of Taradubi. Gaon Burha Jagannath Phangcho and Agriculture Development Officer Bandana Saikia of Tumpreng ADO Circle, West Karbi Anglong participated in the transplantation event.

The rice variety transplanted are Ranjit Sub 1, Swarna Sub 1, Bahadur Sub 1, Black Rice, Binadhan 11, Keteki Joha, Gaya, Boga Gaya, bao Dhan and Thio Bora.