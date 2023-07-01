Ceremony Held To Felicitate Bihu Performers In Haflong

HT Correspondent

Haflong, June 30: Nandita Gorlosa, the state minister for Power, Sports & Youth Welfare, among other portfolios, presided over a ceremonial distribution of appreciation certificates to the Bihu performers of Dima Hasao district at the District Library Auditorium in Haflong on Friday.

The distribution of certificates was a gesture of appreciation for the Bihu performers who participated in the historic event held at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati on April 13. The aim of the event was to set a Guinness World Record for the largest Bihu performance in a single venue, and a total of 50 Bihu dancers from Dima Hasao district, along with participants from other districts of Assam, contributed to the success of the event.

During the ceremony, Nandita Gorlosa congratulated all the participants from across the districts for their significant contribution to the success of the Bihu event. She expressed her admiration for the event organisers’ hard work and dedication. The minister also highlighted the importance of appreciating and being aware of different dance forms, encouraging the performers to explore beyond their traditional dance styles.

The program began with a warm welcome speech delivered by deputy commissioner Simanta Kumar Das, who expressed his satisfaction at being able to send participants from Dima Hasao and be part of the record-breaking event. As part of the program, a Bihu performance was also presented, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Assam.