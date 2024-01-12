Chandrayaan-3-themed Bhela Ghar in Demow

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Jan 11: With the much-anticipated festival of Magh Bihu just two days away, the town of Demow and its surrounding areas are buzzing with lively preparations. The traditional Bhela Ghars, symbolic structures for the festival, have been meticulously erected across Demow and its vicinity. However, one Bhela Ghar, located in Bokpora Gaon Nitaipukhuri near Demow, has become the talk of the town due to its unique theme inspired by Chandrayaan-3.

Jadab Dutta, a resident of Nitaipukhuri Padumoni Gaon and one of the key contributors to the creation of the Chandrayaan-3 Bhela Ghar, shared insights into the creative process. According to Dutta, a team of 13 individuals dedicated 13 days to bring the imaginative structure to life. The Bhela Ghar, designed to resemble Chandrayaan-3, has become a local attraction, drawing increasing crowds each day.

The construction of this unique Bhela Ghar involved the use of bamboo, ropes, and straws, showcasing the local craftsmanship and creativity of the community. As part of the Magh Bihu celebrations, an elaborate community feast is planned at the Chandrayaan-3 Bhela Ghar on the eve of Uruka, with approximately 80 families coming together for the festivities.

Magh Bihu, scheduled for January 15, will also witness the Maghi Utsav, featuring various competitions and cultural events, adding an extra layer of joy and enthusiasm to the festive occasion.