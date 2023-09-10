Charaidoe ASP Subhalaksmi Dutta Surrenders Before Sivasagar Police

(HT Correspondent)

Sivasagar, Sept 9: The absconding Additional SP, Charaideo, Subhalaksmi Dutta, against whom a non-bailable arrest warrant was issued in connection with the criminal torture of her housemaid Anima Praja in her Nazira quarter in August and, surrendered in the office of the Sivasagar superintendent of police on Saturday.

The Sivasagar Police had also launched a man-hunt to track the accused ASP.

A case (No 36/2023) had been registered against the ASP at the Nazira Police Station on August 26 in connection with the physical torture of the housemaid. However, the Assam Tea Tribe Students Association (ATTSA) alleged that the Sivasagar police in a bid to safeguard the woman police officer applied only bailable sections 324 and 342 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), thus neglecting the nature of the torture the police officer inflicted on the poor helpless woman belonging to the tea tribe community.

The organization was also alleged that three members of the ATTSA had tried their best to safeguard the ASP, who were later expelled by ATTSA. The victim had been taken out of the Sivasagar Civil Hospital by a party allegedly sent by the ASP to a private hospital in Dibrugarh, away from the media glare. A police team from Sivasagar had also been sent to Guwahati, but the accused ASP managed to give them a slip minutes before its arrival.

Finally, when the victim in her statement divulged the police officer’s attempt to kill her by pouring hot water and confining her to the bathroom, Assam police applied non-bailable sections and issued an arrest warrant against the absconding ASP.

SP Sivasagar, Subhrajyoti Bora said, “The absconding ASP surrendered on Saturday under tremendous pressure and she has been given three days police remand. She will be treated like a general accused person without any special treatment.”

Security around the Sivasagar Police Station where the accused APS is being kept has been tightened

The controversial police officer was also involved in more cases that were registered at the Nazira Police Station and Sivasagar Police Station. In the later case, was accused of abusing and physically attacking Anil Pator, a home guard and the investigation is on.

Tea Tribe Yuva Parishad’s president Suresh Tanti said, “We are deeply distressed by the lethargic manner in which the state’s home department is investigating the case to safeguard the accused ASP. Exemplary punishment should be awarded to the accused to prove that the law is equal for all.”

