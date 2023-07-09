Chief secretary interacts with local organisations over Uriagaon bypass Chariali issue 

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, July 8: The state chief secretary Paban Borthakur visited Uriagaon bypass chariali and took stock about the issues being levelled by local people as well as other local organisations including Uriagaon Anchalik body of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad, Uriagaon Unnayan Somitee and Uriagaon small scale businessmen association for over months this morning here.

During his visit, the state chief secretary Borthakur also interacted with the representatives of those organisations and sort out the demands and other issues of beautification as well as other development of the bypass Chariali for which all those organisations were staging serial protest for over months here. Besides, he assured the leaders of those organisations as well as other locals that the district administration as well as the concerned officials of National Highway Authority of India would go ahead to solve all those issues or demands step by step.

He was accompanied by DC Narendra Kumar Shah, SP Navaneet Mahanta, NHAI’s official Ayush Rana, senior official of road safety department Gaurav Upadhyay, superintendent engineer, PWD (road) Pranab Kumar Rabha, executive engineer Hiten Kalita and other officials from district administration and other line departments.

It’s pertinent to mention here that the locals as well as other local organisations are staging protest in demand of street lights for minimum one kilometre on both sides of the NH four lane road, common toilets, waiting tent for passengers, transformation of the Uriagaon playground to a mini stadium with facilities of commercial outlets for the local unemployed youths who are doing business at the temporary tent near the bypass Chariali, etc, a release issued by Pragjyotish Bonia, president of district unit, Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad stated here.

