Cachar DC fast-tracks land verification & ensures smooth Chhath Puja arrangements

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 5: With a dual focus on infrastructure expansion and cultural harmony, the district commissioner of Cachar, Mridul Yadav, has taken swift action to address two vital community needs. A high-level meeting on Monday brought together officials to accelerate land record verification and compensation for major infrastructure projects, while also ensuring meticulous preparations for the upcoming Chhath Puja festivities.

In a bid to expedite land acquisition under the Bharatmala Pariyojana, DC Yadav highlighted the importance of accurate, digitised land records to ensure transparency and efficiency in compensating landowners. This approach is particularly crucial for the Badarpur and Panchgram Bypass projects, which promise to enhance connectivity and stimulate economic growth in the region. DC Yadav emphasised that timely disbursement of compensation is not only a commitment to development but also an assurance of fairness for local communities affected by the infrastructure expansion.

Attendees at the meeting included Dr Khaleda Sultana Ahmed, additional district commissioner for Land Acquisition, along with circle and branch officers, who discussed strategies to remove potential administrative hurdles. This initiative underscores Cachar’s commitment to seamless and transparent project implementation, signaling a brighter future for regional infrastructure.

In addition to infrastructure, DC Yadav has made comprehensive arrangements for Chhath Puja, underscoring the administration’s commitment to a safe and joyful celebration. Key directives include the deployment of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the enhancement of lighting facilities by the Silchar Municipal Board to improve visibility at event sites. DC Yadav also coordinated with the Water Resources Department to address water-related challenges and arranged for a robust police presence to ensure public safety. With support from the Chhath Puja Committee and volunteers, the administration aims for efficient crowd management.

The meeting was attended by Cachar’s superintendent of police, Numal Mahato, additional district commissioners Yubaraj Borthakur and Antara Sen, and other key officials, all collaborating to ensure a peaceful and organised festival.

Through efficient infrastructure initiatives and thoughtful festival preparations, DC Yadav is steering Cachar district toward a future of growth, connectivity, and community well-being, ensuring development while respecting cultural traditions.