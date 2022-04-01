Clear Status Of Residents In And Around KNP: KSA

HT Bureau

DIPHU, March 31: The Karbi Students Association (KSA- Simeon Rongphar) has asked the state government to clearly define the fate of those permanently settled indigenous people in and around Kaziranga National Park (KNP), as it has already declared its intention to create Eco-Sensitive Zone and Animal Corridors for safe passage of animals.

In a press conference convened here at the KSA office on Thursday, the KSA president, Simeon Rongphar said, “The State government has already declared creation of Eco-Sensitive Zone and Animal Corridors in the 10 km radius of in and around KNP in which several villagers inside Karbi Anglong living in the vicinity of KNP will be affected. Villages like Kohora, Kothori, Panbari, Rongmongve, Mandu Bey, Harmoti Tokbi village and several more are under Duarbagori and Socheng Dhenta MAC constituencies are included in it.”

He said, “On one hand we appreciate the government’s decision to create the Eco-Sensitive Zone so that the wildlife can be protected and poaching of rhino and wild animals can be stopped. But in doing so villagers who are living permanently for several generations will be affected.”

The KSA wants clarification as to what will happen to the villagers. The KSA president also pointed out that there are big tea gardens, resorts and hotels near the KNP, if they are not affected, the creation of Eco-Sensitive Zone should not be a plan to grab Karbi Anglong’s land and take away the land rights of the indigenous people living there. The villagers residing there have land pattas.

He also urged the chief executive member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang to discuss the issue with the State government.