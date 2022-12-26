CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Distributes Rs 25,000 To A+ Grade Schools

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 25: The state government on Sunday distributed Rs 25,000 to each of the 4,841 schools that secured A+ during Gunotsav this year.

‘Gunotsav’ is a state government initiative that focuses mainly on the assessment of learning outcomes of children for identifying the learning gaps and subsequently designing remedial measures for improvement.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed cheques to the schools that secured A+ grades in Gunotsav during a programme held at the Veterinary College playground in Guwahati’s Khanapara.

The chief minister also awarded districts with the highest number of A+ grade schools with 1st, 2nd and 3rd prizes.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief minister, referring to Gunotsav as an alternative method to measure the quality of education in schools over the traditional system of written examination, termed it a process of continuous evaluation that enables the stakeholders to focus on the strong as well as the weak points as far as imparting of education is concerned.

He termed Gunotsav a medium through which the educational environment of Assam can be radically transformed for the betterment of the state as a whole.

Appealing to the teachers and all those associated with the education department to come out of their comfort zones, the chief minister said the aim of transforming Assam into one of the most progressive States on all fronts wouldn’t be possible without equitable spread of education among all sections of the society.

He exuded confidence that the dedication with which the teaching fraternities are carrying out their official obligations and duty would benefit a large number of students achieve their goals in life.

The chief minister also appealed to the teachers to work towards developing a competitive environment in their educational institutions so that more number of candidates from the state manage to secure seats in top educational institutions as Indian Institutes of Technology, Indian Institutes of Management, All India Institutes of Medical Science, among others, in days to come.

The CM also requested the teaching fraternity to make extensive use of latest technologies such as artificial intelligence, augmented reality, mixed reality, among others, to make the process of imparting education a pleasant and interesting experience for the students.

The chief minister on Sunday made a couple of announcements aimed at motivating school teachers to work with greater zeal and dedication.

The chief minister stated that from next year onwards, schools that secure A+ grades in Gunotsav continuously for two years in a row would be awarded with incentives of Rs 50,000 each.

Also, an additional teacher above the sanctioned strength will be appointed in such schools as an incentive.

Further, he said those teachers working on contractual basis in such schools will be given permanent appointment by the government.

The chief minister on Sunday inaugurated two apps, Analytics Powered E-Classroom and Shiksha Setu Axom, that are aimed at widening the technological outreach of the education department.

Education minister Ranoj Pegu and senior ministers of Assam Cabinet Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Jogen Mohan, Nandita Gorlosa, Parimal Shuklabadya, Atul Bora, Chandramohan Patowary, Ajanta Neog, Pijush Hazarika, Jayanta Mallabaruah, Sanjay Kishan, chief executive member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Tuliram Ronghang and education advisor to government of Assam Noni Gopal Mahanta, along with host of other dignitaries, were also present on the occasion.