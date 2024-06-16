29 C
Guwahati
Sunday, June 16, 2024
type here...

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma highlights role of judicial court in justice delivery system

Judicial courts to be established with formation of new districts: CM

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, June 15: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday highlighted the important role played by judicial courts in delivering justice to millions of people in the state.

- Advertisement -

Sarma said this while inaugurating the new judicial court building in Sivasagar.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister underlined the importance of the judicial courts in the country to meet the tremendous pressure of litigations besides expediting the delivery of justice to millions.

“The duty of the judiciary is not only to provide justice to under trials, but also to dispense justice to the victims in cases coming under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), 2012 and other cases of sexual abuse. Such cases are on the rise. I appreciate Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi for taking proactive steps in developing the infrastructure of the court buildings in the state,” Sarma said.

“While the Borpeta judicial court building has been inaugurated, those in Bokakhat and Dhubri are about to be completed. New court buildings have to be constructed with the formation of new districts,” he said.

- Advertisement -

The chief minister also said that the Modi government in the Centre made historic reforms in 2023 in the Indian criminal justice system by bringing in three new legislations, the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Surakhsha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam by replacing the British era Indian Penal Code, 1860.  He said that the Prime Minister has stressed ‘ease of justice’ in the country,which takes pride in the rich heritage of the justice delivery system.

Justice Arun Dev Choudhury spoke on the rich cultural and political history of Sivasagar, the4 erstwhile Rongpur’ of the Ahom era.

Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, Vijay Bishnoi said, “I express my gratitude to the chief minister and his cabinet of ministers for inaugurating the new judicial court building, which had been constructed with funds worth over Rs 23 crores. The new building will facilitate a new enthusiasm among legal practitioners, litigants, police personnel, IT workers and the judiciary of the district. I hope the new building would stand as the seat of justice for every individual.”

Justice Suman Shyam, chairperson of the Building and Infrastructure Committee of the Gauhati High Court, said that it was a Red Letter Day for the lawyers and all the people of the district. He said that the new building epitomizes and reflects the rich cultural and ethnic diversity of the district.

- Advertisement -

The Union law ministry and state government had extended invaluable assistance in building the robust judiciary infrastructure in the state. It will ensure quick justice to the people, and expedite justice dispensation, he said.

State education minister Ranuj Pegu, state revenue and disaster management minister Jogen Mohan, Thowra MLA Sushanta Borgohain, Justice Debashish Baruah of the Gauhati High Court, Justice Arun Dev Choudhury of Gauhati High Court, who is in charge of the Infrastructure Development of the Judicial Courts, , Sivasagar district and session judge, Justice Mridu Chanda Bordoloi, Sivasagar district commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav, senior advocate Lohit Prakash Dutta, district BJP president Mayur Dutta and Sivbasagar SP Subhrajyoti Bora were also present on the occasion.

Top Private Medical Colleges with Low NEET Score Acceptance
Top Private Medical Colleges with Low NEET Score Acceptance
10 Downsides Of Eating Noodles
10 Downsides Of Eating Noodles
Superfood In Your Diet: 9 Incredible Health Benefits Of Guava
Superfood In Your Diet: 9 Incredible Health Benefits Of Guava
10 Unforgettable Monsoon Destinations In South India
10 Unforgettable Monsoon Destinations In South India
7 Most Beautiful Islands To Visit In India This Summer
7 Most Beautiful Islands To Visit In India This Summer
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Tezpur University organises national seminar on ‘Yoga for Women, Peace, and...

The Hills Times -
Top Private Medical Colleges with Low NEET Score Acceptance 10 Downsides Of Eating Noodles Superfood In Your Diet: 9 Incredible Health Benefits Of Guava 10 Unforgettable Monsoon Destinations In South India 7 Most Beautiful Islands To Visit In India This Summer