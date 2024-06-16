29 C
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reviews progress of mini secretariat in Dibrugarh

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, June 15: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday reviewed the progress of the mini secretariat being established in Dibrugarh.

Sarma assessed the progress of the work of the mini secretariat being established at the guest house of the water resources department in Dibrugarh. The chief minister visited the guest house, observed its infrastructure and participated in a review meeting.

Notably, this mini secretariat is being established to facilitate the smooth execution of administrative tasks for all districts in Upper Assam, including Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, and Dhemaji.

The operations of this mini secretariat will be parallel to that of the chief minister’secretariat office.

During the meeting, officials from the department concerned provided an update on the progress of the mini secretariat’s work.

In the meeting, Sarma mentioned that the establishment of this mini secretariat is part of the current state government’s continuous efforts to bring the administrative system closer to the public of the state.

CM Sarma will inaugurate the mini secretariat on August 15 and attend his office at the mini secretariat here. He is likely to arrive here on that day after hoisting the Independence Day flag in Guwahati.

The chief minister directed that the work should be completed by August 15.

Chief secretary to the chief minister K.K. Dwivedi, special commissioner and special secretary of public works department (PWD) (roads) Chandan Sharma, special commissioner and special secretary of PWD (buildings) Raj Chakraborty, chief engineer (buildings) of PWD Hiren Das and district commissioner Bikram Kairi were among those present during the review meeting.

