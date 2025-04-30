19.6 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma urges voters to reject Congress, highlights BJP’s development initiatives

By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, April 29: Addressing a large public gathering at the Mikirbheta playground on Tuesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged voters to support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while launching a scathing attack on the Congress.

The Chief Minister said this in support of BJP-backed candidates for four ZPC seats—Danduwa, Bhurbandha, Charaibahi, and Chabukdhara—as well as AP and ward members under the 54 No. Morigaon constituency.

CM Sarma further accused the Congress of deceiving the people during its 15-year tenure under former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi.

He alleged that welfare under Congress was limited to the distribution of items such as lungis, dhotis, thread, mosquito nets, and blankets, in contrast to what he termed a “sea change” brought about by the BJP in the past nine years. “The BJP-led government has implemented several welfare schemes such as the distribution of free rice, cooking gas, and other benefits funded by both the central and state governments,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister also announced that the state government would provide financial assistance of ₹2,500 to newly graduated male students to support them in job interviews, aimed at easing economic hardships for their families.

Speaking on employment generation, Sarma promised creation of 30,000 jobs for the local youth through skill training for a semiconductor project coming up in Jagiroad.

He arrived at the venue around 11:30 a.m. and was welcomed by minister Pijush Hazarika, MLA Ramakanta Deuri, BJP district president Ramprasad Sarkar, general secretary Nirmal Konwar, and over 10,000 party supporters.

Highlighting infrastructure development, Sarma said the BJP government had ensured faster connectivity even in remote villages by building proper roads—an area he claimed was neglected by the previous Congress regime.  

He also noted that, for the first time, concrete roads have been constructed over river dykes in the district under the initiative of local minister Pijush Hazarika.

