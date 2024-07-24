CM Sarma holds discussion with Defence Minister to establish Defence Corridor in Assam

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 24: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to deliberate on the creation of a Defence Corridor in the northeastern state, informed Sarma on Tuesday.

The meeting centered on utilizing Assam’s strengths to establish the state as a major center for defence manufacture.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister stated, “We had a very positive discussion on establishing a Defence Corridor in Assam. To utilise Assam’s competitive advantage to become a defence manufacturing hub, we also deliberated on the possibility of organising a Defence Conclave in the State.”

Sarma also disclosed that they considered the option of hosting a Defence Conclave in Assam, aiming to draw in investors and highlight the state’s capabilities in the sector.

The Defense Corridor initiative is designed to enhance indigenous manufacturing and stimulate employment growth within the area.

Furthermore, it has the potential to elevate Assam’s standing as a key participant in India’s defense sector, supporting the nation’s goal of self-sufficiency in producing military equipment.