CMAAA training programme held at BB Engineering College, Kokrajhar 

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Sept 23: Sproutup Incubation Council under Bineswar Brahma Engineering College (BBEC) has conducted a training programme under the Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Asom Abhiyaan (CMAAA) from Monday for beneficiaries from different parts of Kokrajhar district.

The programme was organised by Sproutup Incubation Council of BBEC as the nodal training institute for the District Industry and Commerce Centre (DI&CC), Kokrajhar. It will train around 474 individuals who are beneficiaries under CMAAA. The inaugural programme was attended by Prof Kamal Kr Brahma, principal of BBEC; Abu Eusuf Md Abduz Zaman, assistant manager, DI&CC; and Dr Medelson Ronghang, chief coordinator of Sproutup Incubation Council and HoD of the Civil Engineering Department of BBEC.

Resource persons from different fields attended the programme and shared their expertise. Ranjan K Baruah, advisor of the Skill, Employment, and Entrepreneurship Department of BTC, spoke about business planning and the attitude needed to start new ventures and succeed in life. Anand Basumatary discussed various schemes available for beneficiaries. Dr Medelson Ronghang, in his session, interacted with participants on the scope of business opportunities and the need for a restructured approach. The programme will continue until October 20 in different batches.