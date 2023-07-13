Commission closes case after Assam govt pays compensation

- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, July 12: In a gesture of support and condolence, the Assam government has approved ex-gratia payments for the families of deceased police personnel and financial aid for injured personnel of the border clash which happened between Assam Police and Mizoram Police. The families of the deceased will receive Rs 50 lakh, while Rs 1 lakh has been allocated for each of the 41 injured personnel.

Notably, in a tragic incident that unfolded on July 26, 2021, a border clash between Assam Police and Mizoram Police resulted in the deaths of six Assam policemen. The incident occurred along the inter-district border of Cachar, Assam, where tensions have been simmering for years.

The clash, which involved gunfire and a subsequent confrontation, took place at the Vairengte Auto Stand in the Cachar district. Assam Police personnel, armed and accompanied by civilians, allegedly crossed the border to take control of the Border Outpost manned by Mizoram Police. The Assam Police claimed the area was encroaching on a forest reserve, leading to a scuffle with the residents of Vairengte.

According to reports submitted by the inspector general of police (IGP) of Mizoram, tensions along the Assam-Mizoram border have been ongoing since 1994. Incidents of Assam government officials, including Assam Police personnel, crossing over into Mizoram and harassing villagers have been reported. Meetings between the chief ministers of Mizoram and Assam, as well as discussions at the state and central levels, have failed to resolve the border dispute.

The clash on July 26 escalated rapidly, with Assam Police resorting to firing stun grenades and tear gas shells. The Mizoram Police retaliated, leading to a crossfire that lasted for about 45 minutes. Both sides reported injuries, including a head constable and a civilian from Mizoram who sustained bullet wounds.

Following the incident, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) took control of the site, and two additional training companies were deployed. The Ministry of Home Affairs directed the Assam Police to retreat from the area. A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

In response to the incident, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) took up the case after receiving a complaint from Raju Mahanta, a resident of Morigaon Town, Assam. The NHRC also received two more complaints related to the incident. After examining the reports and considering the compensation paid by the Assam government, the Commission closed the case and urged the state government to take preventive measures to avoid such incidents in the future.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, through a letter, highlighted the need for mutual cooperation and understanding between the governments of Assam and Mizoram to resolve inter-state border disputes. The ministry has consistently acted as a facilitator in resolving such issues.

Financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh for 11 remaining injured police personnel is still pending.