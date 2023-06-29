Tragic Accident during Ulta Rath Yatra in Tripura Claims Lives and Injures Several

Unakoti, June 29: In a devastating turn of events, a tragic accident occurred during the Ulta Rath Yatra in Tripura’s Unakoti district, resulting in the loss of lives and severe injuries. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and announced compensation and support measures for the victims.

The incident took place on Wednesday during the religious procession when as many as seven people were electrocuted, and 16 others sustained burn injuries. The chariot came into contact with a wire, leading to the electrocution.

Unfortunately, those on the stairway of the chariot lost their lives, while those inside the chariot remained unharmed. This unprecedented incident left Chief Minister Saha in disbelief, as such a tragedy had never occurred in the history of Tripura.

Upon receiving the news, Chief Minister Saha promptly visited the site of the mishap to assess the situation firsthand. He expressed his deepest condolences and emphasized the magnitude of the unfortunate incident. The injured individuals were immediately admitted to Fatikroy, Kumarghat, and GB Pant hospitals, where they are currently receiving medical treatment.

In a demonstration of support, the Tripura government has decided to bear all the expenses for the treatment of the injured victims. Additionally, Chief Minister Saha announced compensation for the affected families.

The next of kin of the deceased will receive Rs 4 lakh as ex-gratia, providing some relief during this difficult time. Furthermore, individuals with burn injuries exceeding 60 percent will be granted Rs 2.50 lakh, while those with burn injuries ranging between 40 to 60 percent will receive Rs 74,000.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his deep grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the families of each deceased person. He extended his support and assured that Rs 50,000 would be provided to those injured in the mishap.

The government has directed the Health Department Authority and Chief Secretary to ensure that the injured victims receive proper treatment and care. Chief Minister Saha visited the hospitals where the victims were admitted, personally meeting them and their families. This gesture aimed to provide solace and assure the affected individuals that the government stands with them during this challenging time.

Efforts are underway to prevent such tragic incidents in the future. Authorities will review safety protocols and take necessary measures to enhance the safety of public events and gatherings. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of stringent safety regulations and thorough inspections to prevent accidents of this nature.

The thoughts and prayers of the government and the entire nation are with the families of the deceased. The government remains committed to extending all possible support and assistance to the affected individuals and their families. Together, they will navigate through this immense tragedy and work towards healing and rebuilding.