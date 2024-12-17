13 C
Common room inaugurated in Nagaon school

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Dec 16: A girls’ common room, dedicated to the memory of Krishnashree Devi, was inaugurated at Raidongia Holiram Saikia Higher Secondary School in Nagaon district.

The common room was donated by former MP Bishnu Prasad in honor of his daughter, Krishnashree Devi. Bishnu Prasad, a veteran politician, officiated the inauguration, highlighting the facility’s modern amenities on Saturday.

The event was attended by Krishna Mahanta, a senior advocate of the Gauhati High Court, who commended Bishnu Prasad’s initiative in creating the common room.

Other dignitaries present included Arijit Prasad, Krishnashree’s brother and an advocate at the Delhi High Court; Chena Ram Saikia, a retired government official; and Munindra Saikia, the president of the school’s governing body, along with local residents, teachers, and students of the school.

