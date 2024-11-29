15 C
Conclave on various challenges facing Assam’s tea industry

GUWAHATI, Nov 28: As part of the 4th FolkTea Festival in Biswanath district, a conclave will be held on Friday to discuss critical challenges facing Assam’s tea industry, including climate change, rising temperatures, pest management, and income diversification.

The conclave will be attended by tea growers, industry leaders and policymakers who will discuss key issues facing the state’s tea sector, which is a cornerstone of Assam’s economy.

Festival organiser Mrinal Talukdar told PTI on Thursday that Assam’s tea industry, particularly Small Tea Growers (STGs) who produce 55 per cent of the state’s tea, has been severely impacted by climate change. Rising temperatures and erratic rainfall are disrupting production cycles, lowering yields, and affecting quality, he added.

“At the same time, the industry faces growing challenges in pest management, as warming climates have led to an increase in pest populations that harm tea bushes. These issues will be at the forefront of discussions during the conclave”, Talukdar said.

The conclave is being organised by the Nanda Talukdar Foundation in partnership with Biswanath College of Agriculture, with Tea Research A Tocklai and the Tea Board of India as knowledge partners.

The conclave, part of the three-day FolkTea Festival, will celebrate Assam’s rich tea heritage while tackling the challenges threatening its future.

The event will feature an inaugural session followed by four technical sessions focused on climate change, pest management, marketing and quality management, financial solutions for small tea growers, and income diversification strategies through intercropping during the non-plucking season to ensure economic sustainability.

Talukdar highlighted that the conclave would emphasise sustainable farming practices, income diversification, and pest management strategies to help build a more resilient future for Assam’s tea industry. (PTI)

